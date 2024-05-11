Analysts Set Expectations for United Parks & Resorts Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PRKS)

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for United Parks & Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.69. The consensus estimate for United Parks & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $4.57 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for United Parks & Resorts’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parks & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PRKS opened at $53.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.83. United Parks & Resorts has a 12 month low of $40.87 and a 12 month high of $61.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.05.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.88 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 72.46%. United Parks & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parks & Resorts

In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Byron Surrett sold 1,082 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $57,865.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,139.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,165 shares of company stock valued at $420,927. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

