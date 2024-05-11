Analysts Set Expectations for Upland Software, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) – Roth Capital issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Upland Software in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Capital analyst R. Baldry forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Upland Software’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

UPLD has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm restated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.50 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Upland Software by 3.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,479 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Upland Software by 71.3% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 693,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 288,843 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,098,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,567,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

