Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13), Zacks reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $312.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.66. Anavex Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Anavex Life Sciences

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, CEO Christopher U. Missling sold 73,380 shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $374,971.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,250,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,388,573.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

