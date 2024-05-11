Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Andersons had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Andersons Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Andersons stock opened at $53.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $35.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANDE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Andersons in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Insider Transactions at Andersons

In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 34,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $1,918,749.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,741.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 34,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $1,918,749.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,741.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $73,750.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,042.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,099 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

