Andi Case Sells 4,678 Shares of Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Stock

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) insider Andi Case sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,000 ($50.25), for a total transaction of £187,120 ($235,075.38).

Clarkson Stock Performance

Shares of CKN opened at GBX 3,925 ($49.31) on Friday. Clarkson PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 2,500 ($31.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,145 ($52.07). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,970.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,458.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,432.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.

Clarkson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 72 ($0.90) per share. This is a boost from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $30.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,722.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CKN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Clarkson from GBX 4,080 ($51.26) to GBX 4,320 ($54.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Clarkson from GBX 4,325 ($54.33) to GBX 4,500 ($56.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($62.19) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday.

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Featured Stories

