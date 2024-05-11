Ann J. Bruder Purchases 20,000 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) EVP Ann J. Bruder acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $52,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,419.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Sabre Stock Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ:SABR opened at $2.85 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $3.39.
Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $687.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.89 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on SABR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sabre from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Sabre from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabre currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on SABR
About Sabre
Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sabre
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.