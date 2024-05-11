Ann J. Bruder Purchases 20,000 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) EVP Ann J. Bruder acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $52,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,419.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sabre Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $2.85 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $3.39.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $687.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.89 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sabre by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,322,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,420,000 after purchasing an additional 678,588 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 16,167,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,135,000 after buying an additional 184,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Sabre by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,546,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,403,000 after buying an additional 250,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,115,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after acquiring an additional 50,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,727,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,499 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SABR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sabre from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Sabre from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabre currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SABR

About Sabre

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.