Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.340–0.290 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.5 million-$46.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.2 million. Applied Optoelectronics also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.29)-($0.34) EPS.
Applied Optoelectronics Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $395.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.09.
Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Applied Optoelectronics news, Director Che-Wei Lin bought 31,370 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $398,399.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 220,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,689.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Che-Wei Lin bought 31,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $398,399.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,689.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin purchased 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $149,134.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,421,905.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.
