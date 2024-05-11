Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.340–0.290 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.5 million-$46.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.2 million. Applied Optoelectronics also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.29)-($0.34) EPS.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $395.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.09.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAOI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, Director Che-Wei Lin bought 31,370 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $398,399.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 220,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,689.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Che-Wei Lin bought 31,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $398,399.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,689.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin purchased 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $149,134.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,421,905.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

