AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Hits New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $85.40 and last traded at $83.33, with a volume of 2333738 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.00.

The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APP shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $3,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 471,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,371,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $3,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 471,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,371,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $323,731.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $743,065.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,215 shares of company stock valued at $4,416,815. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in AppLovin by 0.5% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in AppLovin by 13.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in AppLovin by 1.8% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in AppLovin by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in AppLovin by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.53. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 86.43, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.85.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

