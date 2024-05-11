Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 20.96% and a negative net margin of 64.08%. The firm had revenue of $39.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Arcellx Price Performance

ACLX opened at $49.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.81. Arcellx has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $75.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Arcellx in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Arcellx from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Arcellx from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jill Carroll sold 504,263 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $35,575,754.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,479,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,353,891.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arcellx news, Director Jill Carroll sold 504,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $35,575,754.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,479,148 shares in the company, valued at $104,353,891.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $191,252.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,331.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 620,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,157,182 in the last ninety days. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

