Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $15.26, but opened at $16.96. Arcus Biosciences shares last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 48,197 shares.

The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.77 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 262.39% and a negative return on equity of 57.17%. The company’s revenue was up 480.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

In related news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $78,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,211,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,299,981.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 24,555 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $492,818.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 274,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,505,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 3,900 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $78,234.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,211,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,299,981.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,779. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 10.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.58.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

