Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (ACRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Ares Commercial Real Estate has a payout ratio of 109.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.1%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE ACRE opened at $6.90 on Friday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80.

Ares Commercial Real Estate ( NYSE:ACRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.34). Ares Commercial Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 43.30%. The company had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe purchased 3,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $50,248.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,828.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

