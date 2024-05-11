argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.33), Zacks reports. argenx had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share.

argenx Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $374.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of -72.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $382.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.62. argenx has a 12-month low of $327.73 and a 12-month high of $550.76.

Get argenx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of argenx from $471.00 to $468.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $472.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $518.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $521.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.84.

About argenx

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.