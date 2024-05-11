Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Short Interest Update

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,139,400 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the April 15th total of 2,404,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 946,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Argonaut Gold Stock Performance

ARNGF stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. Argonaut Gold has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in production and sale of gold, and mine development and exploration businesses in North America. It also explores for silver. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Magino mine property comprising seven patented mining claims, four leased mining claims, and 69 unpatented mining claims totaling 2,204.495 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

