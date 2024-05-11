Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Short Interest Update

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,139,400 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the April 15th total of 2,404,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 946,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.
Argonaut Gold Stock Performance
ARNGF stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. Argonaut Gold has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29.
About Argonaut Gold
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Argonaut Gold
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.