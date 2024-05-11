Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09, reports. Arhaus had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $295.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. Arhaus updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Arhaus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.48. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $12.07.

Arhaus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 209,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

