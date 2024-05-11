Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 600 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 219,904 shares in the company, valued at $35,624,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $146.32 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.47 and its 200-day moving average is $145.51. The firm has a market cap of $94.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABNB. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

