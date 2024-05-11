Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.060-0.120 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $120.0 million-$130.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.7 million.

Arlo Technologies Trading Down 17.9 %

NYSE:ARLO opened at $11.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09. Arlo Technologies has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $14.27.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.05 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BWS Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $13.75 to $16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arlo Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arlo Technologies news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 42,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $462,506.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 661,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,260,801.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arlo Technologies news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 132,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $1,447,743.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,314,950 shares in the company, valued at $25,348,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 42,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $462,506.17. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 661,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,260,801.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,386 shares of company stock worth $3,658,179 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.