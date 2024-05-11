ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 865.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARM Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARM opened at 108.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 119.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is 91.08. ARM has a one year low of 46.50 and a one year high of 164.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded ARM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of ARM from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 91.64.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

