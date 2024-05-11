ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. ARQ had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS.

ARQ Stock Performance

Shares of ARQ stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45. ARQ has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.69 million, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Get ARQ alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ARQ from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

About ARQ

(Get Free Report)

Arq, Inc produces activated carbon products in North America. The company's products include granular activated carbon, powdered and granular activated carbon, and colloidal carbon products; Arq Powder Wetcake, a fine and low-ash coal waste-derived particle; and additives for air emissions control.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.