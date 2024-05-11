Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Short Interest Down 72.5% in April

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 72.5% from the April 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Ascendant Resources Price Performance
Ascendant Resources stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06. Ascendant Resources has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.17.
About Ascendant Resources
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ascendant Resources
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.