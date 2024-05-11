Ashburton Jersey Ltd Buys 535 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ashburton Jersey Ltd grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 2.4% of Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $898.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $876.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $662.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $280.46 and a twelve month high of $974.00.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Argus increased their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $951.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

