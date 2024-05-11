ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Update

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ASM International Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $668.67 on Friday. ASM International has a 52 week low of $365.78 and a 52 week high of $677.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $623.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $556.71. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48 and a beta of 1.64.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $693.81 million for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 18.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that ASM International will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

ASM International Increases Dividend

About ASM International

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.5568 per share. This is a positive change from ASM International’s previous dividend of $2.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. ASM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company's products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

