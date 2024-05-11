ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the April 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ASMPT Stock Performance

ASMVY opened at $37.62 on Friday. ASMPT has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $43.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average of $32.64.

ASMPT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.1992 dividend. This is a positive change from ASMPT’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th.

About ASMPT

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, silver sintering, and laser grooving and dicing.

