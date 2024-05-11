ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Update

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 278.9% from the April 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of ASAZY stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.10. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $15.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.48.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 15.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Increases Dividend

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.1316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.11. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

