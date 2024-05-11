Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,748,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,581,000 after acquiring an additional 191,750 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Assurant by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,865,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,848,000 after purchasing an additional 109,123 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Assurant by 15.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 638,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,652,000 after purchasing an additional 85,953 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Assurant by 1.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Assurant by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AIZ shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.25.

Assurant Stock Performance

Assurant stock opened at $176.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.93. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.45 and a 52 week high of $189.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.88. Assurant had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

