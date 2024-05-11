Atb Cap Markets Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Crescent Point Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.14). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1 billion.

CPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.70.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CPG opened at C$11.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.84. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of C$8.16 and a 52 week high of C$12.67.

Insider Transactions at Crescent Point Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total transaction of C$408,099.51. In other news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt bought 49,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,486.35. Also, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total value of C$408,099.51. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

