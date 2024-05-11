Atb Cap Markets Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for Village Farms International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Village Farms International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s FY2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Village Farms International from $1.00 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Village Farms International Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $1.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $74.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.03 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Village Farms International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Village Farms International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,113,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Village Farms International by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 744,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 121,750 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in Village Farms International by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 616,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 71,040 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Village Farms International by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 513,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 279,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Village Farms International by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 194,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 42,800 shares during the last quarter. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.

