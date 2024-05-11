Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Issues Earnings Results

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07, Zacks reports. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $242.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $22.95 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $26.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AY. UBS Group upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. National Bank Financial cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

