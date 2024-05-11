Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,347,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,049,467,000 after buying an additional 538,578 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,990,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $952,356,000 after purchasing an additional 452,247 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,997,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,616,000 after purchasing an additional 24,962 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,590,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,482,000 after purchasing an additional 58,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,347,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,153,000 after buying an additional 74,654 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of ATO stock opened at $117.18 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $125.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.54.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Get Our Latest Report on ATO

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $1,746,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,701,039.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.