Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Short Interest Update

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Price Performance
Shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $5.22.
