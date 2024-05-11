Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in April

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUKNY opened at $23.25 on Friday. Auckland International Airport has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.1883 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Auckland International Airport’s previous dividend of $0.02. Auckland International Airport’s payout ratio is 60.72%.

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment provides services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

