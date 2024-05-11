Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,200 shares, a drop of 52.7% from the April 15th total of 262,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,031,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Auto Trader Group Stock Down 0.4 %

ATDRY stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2.21.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

