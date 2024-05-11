AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L) Stock Price Up 27.9%

AUTO1 Group SE (LON:0A9L – Get Free Report) shot up 27.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.40 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.89 ($0.09). 62,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 178,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.39 ($0.07).

AUTO1 Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.61.

AUTO1 Group Company Profile

AUTO1 Group SE operates a digital automotive platform for buying and selling used cars online in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to professional car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to consumers.

