Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $27.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.89 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 284.42% and a negative return on equity of 139.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2617.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AVDL opened at $16.52 on Friday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVDL shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

