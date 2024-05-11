Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Down 7.3% on Disappointing Earnings

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.3% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $14.77 and last traded at $15.06. Approximately 1,090,626 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,217,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.89 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2617.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVDL. UBS Group initiated coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,448,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after buying an additional 159,577 shares during the period. MPM Bioimpact LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the third quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 664,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 279,234 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,096,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,193,000 after purchasing an additional 266,851 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,136,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,505,000 after purchasing an additional 325,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.40.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Featured Stories

