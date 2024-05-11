Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Short Interest Down 47.3% in April

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the April 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Avance Gas Stock Performance
Avance Gas stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. Avance Gas has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average is $13.27.
About Avance Gas
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avance Gas
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Avance Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avance Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.