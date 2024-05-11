Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $490.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Aveanna Healthcare updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Aveanna Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of AVAH stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.80.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

