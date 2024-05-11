Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Avidbank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Avidbank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AVBH opened at $18.85 on Friday. Avidbank has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88. The company has a market cap of $147.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $35.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avidbank will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

