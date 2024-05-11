Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 687,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 128,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 142,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 132,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 42,942 shares in the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPCE opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $6.17.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 5,301.61% and a negative return on equity of 87.99%. The business had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 406.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPCE. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $2.00 to $1.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $1.00 to $0.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.07.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

