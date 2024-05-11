Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,130 India Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:INQQ)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in India Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:INQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 2.41% of India Internet & Ecommerce ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of India Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of India Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of India Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in India Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in India Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000.

India Internet & Ecommerce ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA INQQ opened at $14.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.74. India Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The company has a market cap of $35.95 million, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.64.

India Internet & Ecommerce ETF Company Profile

The India Internet & Ecommerce ETF (INQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INQQ The India Internet & Ecommerce index. The fund tracks an index of companies centered around the internet and e-commerce technology in India. Securities are selected and weighted by market-cap. INQQ was launched on Apr 6, 2022 and is managed by India.

