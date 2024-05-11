Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 12,615 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 120.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VVR. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,772,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 95,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $4,115,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 12,943 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 114,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 28,202 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.13.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.75%.

(Free Report)

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.