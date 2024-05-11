Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,636 Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 27,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 12,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNI shares. StockNews.com lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CNI stock opened at $127.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.36. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.71%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

