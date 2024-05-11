Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $198,000 Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 88.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 312,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.39.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $3.45 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 344.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, Director Marshall Lux bought 27,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,377.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

