Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $207,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 87,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 53,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $42.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.77.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

