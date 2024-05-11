Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $211,000 Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHF opened at $39.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.75. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $39.26. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.