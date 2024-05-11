Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Invests $201,000 in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in XPO in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in XPO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in XPO by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in XPO by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO stock opened at $114.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.05 and a 200 day moving average of $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.17. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.24 and a 12-month high of $130.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of XPO from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.95.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

