Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 12,574 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 288,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,876 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 86,628 shares during the period. BDL Capital Management purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter valued at $930,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,042,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of GOGL opened at $14.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $196.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.19 million. On average, analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is presently 214.29%.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

