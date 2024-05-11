Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,273 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYG. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 54,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 47,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Down 0.6 %

LYG stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.55.

Read Our Latest Report on LYG

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.