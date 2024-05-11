Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 149,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 25,782 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 113,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

AVDE stock opened at $64.21 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $64.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

