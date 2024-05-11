Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 14,176 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 50,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 542,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

ETRN opened at $13.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.21.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $364.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.79 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.