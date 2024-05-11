Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 562 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $414.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $199.31 and a fifty-two week high of $452.87.

Insider Activity

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total value of $219,526.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,928 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at $29,054,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total transaction of $219,526.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLD shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.90.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

